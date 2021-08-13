9,760 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Centene by 646.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.07. 4,626,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
