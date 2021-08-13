9,760 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Centene by 646.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.07. 4,626,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

