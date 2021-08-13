$99.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $99.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 187,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,048. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $929.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after buying an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

