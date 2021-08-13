9,994 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

