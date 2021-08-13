A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

