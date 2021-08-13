A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 4,597 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATEN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $115,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

