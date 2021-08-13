A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $21,404.32 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $21,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,433.88.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

