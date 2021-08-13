Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 255,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 181,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

