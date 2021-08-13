Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $123.10. 145,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.