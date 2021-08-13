AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. 4,408,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

