Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.57. 19,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,869. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.95.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

