AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.19 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.