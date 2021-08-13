AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 215,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,699. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

