Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.