Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $587.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $13,963,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

