ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Releases Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,448.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,077.26%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABVC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.51. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

About ABVC BioPharma

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

