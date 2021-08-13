Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,302. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

