Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

