ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 339,278 shares.The stock last traded at $84.56 and had previously closed at $84.73.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $6,476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACM Research by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.