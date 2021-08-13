ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232,697 shares during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products makes up 1.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $32,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,637. The company has a market capitalization of $913.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Several brokerages have commented on RFP. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

