AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.93.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AT stock opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$679.01 million and a PE ratio of 118.53. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2526502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.