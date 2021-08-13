Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,570. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

