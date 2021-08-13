Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

