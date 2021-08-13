Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

