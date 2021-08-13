Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

