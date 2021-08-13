Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AHEXY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

