AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,321,669 coins and its circulating supply is 125,879,192 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.