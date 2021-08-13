Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

