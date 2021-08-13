Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 135,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $749,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

