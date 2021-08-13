ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

