Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 326,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,704. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

