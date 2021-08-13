Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 73,414 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 2.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 388,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,935. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.