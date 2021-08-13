Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 863 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

