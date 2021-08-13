Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 9,217 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,496.94. 40,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

