Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $103.50 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,317 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $103,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 169,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

