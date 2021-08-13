Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $30.25 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,756 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.29. 10,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,033. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

