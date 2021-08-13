Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $37.27 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,366 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.31% of Steel Dynamics worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 364,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.