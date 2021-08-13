Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 5,052 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,191,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

