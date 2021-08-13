Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

