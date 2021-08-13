Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 107.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.