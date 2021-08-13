Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.95. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

