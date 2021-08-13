Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 281,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,518. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

