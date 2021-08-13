Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.