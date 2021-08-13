Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,052. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

