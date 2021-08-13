Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

TSE AFN opened at C$27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.32. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1,851.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

