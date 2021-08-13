Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.30 ($3.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.05 ($4.77) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.20.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

