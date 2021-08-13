Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Amazon com Inc

Amazon com Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 87.8% of Amazon com Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amazon com Inc owned 19.45% of Air Transport Services Group worth $335,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 3,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,126. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

