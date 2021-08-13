Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. 687,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
