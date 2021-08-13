Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.12.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

