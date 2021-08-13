AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BOS opened at C$37.90 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

