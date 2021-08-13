Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

